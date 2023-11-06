XML Financial LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 271.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Unum Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $43.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

