XML Financial LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

