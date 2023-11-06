XML Financial LLC Sells 16,769 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $108.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

