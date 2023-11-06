XML Financial LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $30.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.