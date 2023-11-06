XML Financial LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $1,413,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJIA opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

