XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $276.70 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.66 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

