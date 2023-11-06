XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Vance Stazzonelli Acquires 13,033 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Free Report) insider Vance Stazzonelli purchased 13,033 shares of XRF Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,293.66 ($8,467.30).

XRF Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

XRF Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from XRF Scientific’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. XRF Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

