Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP Sells 9,300 Shares

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$104,160.00.

GoldenTree Asset Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,500 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$28,225.00.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:Y opened at C$11.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yellow Pages Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.65 and a twelve month high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.26.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.74 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 66.10%. Analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8028504 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

