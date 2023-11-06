Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $28.00. Zai Lab shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 116,604 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

