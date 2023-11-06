Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Gap Up to $162.23

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.23, but opened at $170.28. Zoetis shares last traded at $165.03, with a volume of 385,688 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

