ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
CNET stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
