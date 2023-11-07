106,285 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.46 million, a PE ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 822.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

