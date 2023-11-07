1,089 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $236.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

