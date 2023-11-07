10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.11% of 10x Genomics worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,531.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $444,020.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $892,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

