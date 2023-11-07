1,265 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,050,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

