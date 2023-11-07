16,950 Shares in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.32% of CF Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,126.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

CFBK stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

