173,093 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 173,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Infosys by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Infosys by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

