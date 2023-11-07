2,102 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

