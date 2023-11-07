275 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock remained flat at $215.50 during trading on Tuesday. 365,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.21 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $303.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

