2,761 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

