3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 227,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

