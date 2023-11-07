3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 635,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,567,000 after buying an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

