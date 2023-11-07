471 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $518.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.37 and a 200 day moving average of $489.56. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $411.21 and a 52-week high of $525.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

