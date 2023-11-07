50,000 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 3.6 %
EGO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 318,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,739. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
