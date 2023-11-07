5,065 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,065 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after buying an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $86,857,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Report on OTEX

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.