60,828 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.