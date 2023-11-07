6,395 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

