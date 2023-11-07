6,500 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 83,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

