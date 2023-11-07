65,228 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,429,000 after buying an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,468,000 after buying an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,885,000 after buying an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

