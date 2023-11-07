653 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 74,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

