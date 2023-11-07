700 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Bought by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,171.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $374.23 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.60.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,115 shares of company stock valued at $21,942,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

