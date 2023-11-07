89bio (ETNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect 89bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. 89bio has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.96 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

View Our Latest Report on ETNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.