939 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,368,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $619,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.94. 41,908,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,788,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $689.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

