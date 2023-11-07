964 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications
SBA Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Pfizer and Sanofi shares fall, which one to scoop up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.