964 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

