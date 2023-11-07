AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.76. AAON has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.84.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $457,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

