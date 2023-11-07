Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,992 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 640,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,704. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

