Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

