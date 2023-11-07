AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Sepio Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 839,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

