AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $140.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

