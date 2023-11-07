abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.75 ($0.18) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance

LON:ASCI opened at GBX 241.08 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.40. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 219.54 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.57). The firm has a market cap of £53.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,344.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Get abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust

In other abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust news, insider David Fletcher purchased 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($404.39). 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.