Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 125,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.6 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.41.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

