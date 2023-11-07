Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,502,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,112.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $595.33 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $565.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.89 and a 200-day moving average of $496.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

