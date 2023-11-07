Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 30,039 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BioNTech worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BioNTech by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in BioNTech by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,387,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,566,000 after acquiring an additional 149,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.23.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.15. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

