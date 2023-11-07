Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 99,278 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,278 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of International Paper worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 150.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 0.8 %

IP stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

