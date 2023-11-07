Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of USANA Health Sciences worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $71,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,169 shares of company stock valued at $272,023 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USNA opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

