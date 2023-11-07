Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.76 Million Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,890 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Veritiv worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

