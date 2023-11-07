Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.76% of Radware worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Radware Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $666.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.92. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Radware’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.