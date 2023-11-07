Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995,140 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Amcor worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,807,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 99,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.5 %

AMCR opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.