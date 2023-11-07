Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,884 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $880.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $461.57 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $819.97.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

