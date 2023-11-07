Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 222,268 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1,138.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,268 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

